BRIEF-Scansource Q3 non-gaap earnings per share $0.64
May 10, 2016 / 9:10 PM / in a year

BRIEF-Scansource Q3 non-gaap earnings per share $0.64

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 10 (Reuters) - Scansource Inc :

* FY2016 earnings per share view $2.96, revenue view $3.67 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Scansource reports third quarter results

* Q3 non-gaap earnings per share $0.64

* Q3 gaap earnings per share $0.54

* Sees Q4 non-gaap earnings per share $0.70 to $0.74

* Sees Q4 sales $900 million to $950 million

* Q3 sales $798.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $871.1 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.65 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

