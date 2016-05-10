FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-BRIEF-Planet Fitness Q1 revenue $83.3 million
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 10, 2016 / 8:40 PM / a year ago

CORRECTED-BRIEF-Planet Fitness Q1 revenue $83.3 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects revenue in headline to $83.3 million from $83.3)

May 10 (Reuters) - Planet Fitness Inc

* Qtrly system-wide same store sales increased 6.8%

* Raises full year 2016 outlook

* Board of directors has authorized company to purchase $20 million of company’s common stock

* Sees 2016 system-wide same store sales growth in mid-single digit range

* Sees 2016 pro forma adjusted net income of $61 million to $64 million , or $0.62 to $0.65 per diluted share

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $0.62, revenue view $361.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Planet fitness, inc. Announces first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 adjusted non-gaap pro forma earnings per share $0.15

* Q1 revenue $83.3 million versus i/b/e/s view $78.5 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.13 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees fy 2016 revenue $360 million to $370 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.