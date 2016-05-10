FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Agree Realty Corp announces closing of public offering of common stock
#Market News
May 10, 2016 / 9:20 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Agree Realty Corp announces closing of public offering of common stock

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 10 (Reuters) - Agree Realty Corp

* Announces exercise of underwriters’ overallotment option and subsequent closing of public offering of common stock

* Total net proceeds, after deducting underwriting discount, offering expenses, anticipated to be approximately $109.6 million

* To use proceeds to reduce amounts outstanding under revolving credit facility, to fund property acquisitions and development activity Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
