May 10 (Reuters) - Sizmek Inc

* Says Q1 core product revenues including mobile, video, data driven products and programmatic solutions grew 32% year over year

* Q1 revenue rose 10 percent to $40.5 million

* Sees FY 2016 revenue $182 million to $190 million