BRIEF-Fogo De Chão Inc Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.21
May 10, 2016 / 9:00 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Fogo De Chão Inc Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.21

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 10 (Reuters) - Fogo De Chao Inc

* Q1 same restaurant sales rose 1.1 percent

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $0.96, revenue view $297.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees fy 2016 revenue $290 million to $294 million

* Sees 2016 company-owned comparable restaurant sales growth of 0% to 1%

* Sees 2016 capital expenditures of $28 million to $32 million

* Fogo de chão, inc. Reports first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.21

* Q1 revenue $68.9 million versus i/b/e/s view $71.9 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.23 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Reaffirms fy 2016 earnings per share view $0.93 to $0.96 including items Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

