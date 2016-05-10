FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Black Box reports Q4 loss per share $3.13
May 10, 2016 / 8:45 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Black Box reports Q4 loss per share $3.13

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 10 (Reuters) - Black Box Corp

* Board of directors has declared a 9% increase to its quarterly cash dividend resulting in a payout of $0.12 per share

* Refinanced its senior credit facility with a new, five year, $200 million senior secured credit facility

* Credit facility includes a provision to increase commitments to $250 million

* Black Box corporation reports fourth quarter of fiscal 2016 results; declares an increase to its dividend for the sixth consecutive year

* Q4 operating earnings per share $0.14

* Q4 loss per share $3.13

* Q4 revenue fell 9 percent to $224.1 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
