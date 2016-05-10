FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Teladoc Q1 loss per share $0.40
May 10, 2016 / 9:05 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Teladoc Q1 loss per share $0.40

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 10 (Reuters) - Teladoc Inc

* Sees q2 2016 loss per share $0.41 to $0.42

* Sees fy 2016 loss per share $1.33 to $1.38

* Teladoc inc says membership is expected to total approximately 15.25 million to 15.50 million at june 30, 2016

* Teladoc inc says membership is expected to total approximately 16.5 million to 17.5 million at december 31, 2016

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $-1.28, revenue view $120.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.32, revenue view $28.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Teladoc announces first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 loss per share $0.40

* Q1 revenue $26.9 million versus i/b/e/s view $26.6 million

* Sees q2 2016 revenue $27.5 million to $28.5 million

* Sees fy 2016 revenue $118 million to $122 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.38 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

