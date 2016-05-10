FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Walt Disney Q2 earnings per share $1.36 excluding items
May 10, 2016 / 8:30 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Walt Disney Q2 earnings per share $1.36 excluding items

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 10 (Reuters) - Walt Disney Co :

* Walt Disney Co says Q2 revenue $12,969 million versus $12,461 million last year

* Q2 revenue view $13.19 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Walt Disney Co Q2 studio entertainment revenue $2,062 million versus $1,685 million

* Qtrly parks and resorts revenue $3,928 million versus $3,760 million last year

* Qtrly media networks revenue $5,793 million versus $5,810 million last year

* Qtrly cable networks revenues for quarter decreased 2% to $4.0 billion

* Qtrly operating income in cable networks increased 12% to $2.0 billion due to an increase at ESPN

* Qtrly increase in operating income at ESPN was due to benefit of lower programming costs and higher affiliate revenues

* Items affecting comparability in quarter included $147 million charge in connection with discontinuation of self-published console games business

* The Walt Disney Company reports second quarter and six months earnings for fiscal 2016

* Q2 earnings per share $1.36 excluding items

* Q2 earnings per share $1.30

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.40 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

