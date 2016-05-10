FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Quantum Corp reports Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.02
May 10, 2016 / 9:35 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Quantum Corp reports Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.02

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 10 (Reuters) - Quantum Corp

* Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.02

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.01, revenue view $114.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 revenue $120 million versus I/B/E/S view $119.7 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.02 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q1 total revenue of $111 million to $115 million

* Sees Q1 GAAP and non-GAAP loss per share of $0.02 to $0.03 and $0.01 to $0.02, respectively

* Sees Q1 2017 total revenue of $111 million to $115 million

* Sees Q1 2017 GAAP and non-GAAP gross margin of 43-44 percent

* Sees fiscal 2017 total revenue of at least $500 million

* Sees FY 2017 total revenue of at least $500 million

* Sees fiscal 2017 GAAP and non-GAAP earnings per share of $0.01 and $0.04, respectively

* Q1 revenue view $114.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2016 earnings per share view $-0.01, revenue view $475.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

