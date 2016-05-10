FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Albemarle sees 2016 adjusted earnings per share $3.90-$4.25
#Market News
May 10, 2016 / 9:36 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Albemarle sees 2016 adjusted earnings per share $3.90-$4.25

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 10 (Reuters) - Albemarle Corp

* Lithium and advanced materials reported net sales of $216.2 million in Q1 of 2016, an increase of 8.8%

* Albemarle corp says reported free cash flow is expected to range between $450 million and $550 million in 2016

* Sees 2016 adjusted earnings per share $3.90 to $4.25

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $3.67, revenue view $3.39 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Albemarle Corp says Q1 total net sales unfavorably impacted by currency exchange as well as divestiture of flame retardants and specialty chemicals businesses

* Refining solutions reported net sales of $170.6 million in Q1 of 2016, a decrease of 4.8%

* Albemarle reports first quarter 2016 results and increases annual guidance

* Q1 earnings per share $2.02

* Q1 sales $865.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $814.8 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.85 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $1.12

* Sees 2016 sales $3.3 billion to $3.6 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

