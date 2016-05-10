FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Peyto Exploration & Development Q1 FFO per share C$0.88
May 10, 2016 / 8:40 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Peyto Exploration & Development Q1 FFO per share C$0.88

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 10 (Reuters) - Peyto Exploration & Development Corp :

* Q1 2016 production increased to 609 MMCFE/D from 490 MMCFE/D

* Has elected to hold approximately 10,000 BOE/D of new 2016 production additions offline from April to October

* Received board of director approval to increase pace of its near term hedging program, up to 85% of forecast volumes

* Peyto earns $42 million in Q1 2016

* Q1 FFO per share C$0.88 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

