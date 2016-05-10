FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-American Tower prices senior notes offering
May 10, 2016 / 9:46 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-American Tower prices senior notes offering

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 10 (Reuters) - American Tower Corp

* Pricing of its registered public offering of senior unsecured notes due 2026, in an aggregate principal amount of $1.0 billion

* Notes will have an interest rate of 3.375% per annum and are being issued at a price equal to 99.004% of their face value

* Net proceeds expected to be approximately $981.5 million, after deducting underwriting discounts and estimated offering expenses

* American tower corporation prices senior notes offering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

