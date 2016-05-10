FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-C&J Energy Services Q1 adjusted loss per share $0.61
May 10, 2016 / 8:50 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-C&J Energy Services Q1 adjusted loss per share $0.61

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 10 (Reuters) - C&J Energy Services Ltd :

* Recorded a non-cash, pre-tax charge of $314.8 million for q1 related to impairment of goodwill

* Pre-Tax charge of $314.8 million related to impairment of remaining goodwill associated with well support services segment

* Also incurred non-cash, pre-tax charge of $66.9 million for Q1 related to PP&E and other intangible assets

* C&J energy services announces first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 adjusted loss per share $0.61

* Q1 loss per share $3.65

* Q1 revenue $269.6 million versus i/b/e/s view $312.6 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.69 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

