May 10 (Reuters) - Whiting Petroleum Corp

* Gave notice to mandatorily convert $476.3 million of outstanding convertible notes into shares of whiting common stock on May 18, 2016

* Whiting petroleum corporation announces notice of mandatory conversion of convertible notes issued in March 2016