BRIEF-Sequential Brands signs agreement to acquire Gaiam Yoga
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
May 10, 2016 / 9:30 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Sequential Brands signs agreement to acquire Gaiam Yoga

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 10 (Reuters) - Sequential Brands Group Inc

* Deal expected to add approximately $22 million of revenue and $20 million of adjusted ebitda on a full year run rate basis

* Pro forma annual financial projections being increased to $172 - $177 million of revenue and adjusted ebitda of $112 - $115 million

* Post closing, co’s total guaranteed minimum royalties expected to increase from approximately $360 million to over $500 million

* Acquisition expected to widen adjusted ebitda margin for sequential by more than 300 basis points

* Sequential brands group inc says acquisition will be funded by a combination of cash and debt financing

* Signed long-term licensing agreements for gaiam’s core categories, which will become effective upon closing of deal

* Acquisition will be funded by a combination of cash and debt financing

* Sequential brands group signs definitive agreement to acquire gaiam yoga brand Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

