BRIEF-Kinross Gold reports Q1 loss of $0.01 per share
May 10, 2016 / 9:35 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Kinross Gold reports Q1 loss of $0.01 per share

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 10 (Reuters) - Kinross Gold Corp

* Expects to be within its 2016 forecast guidance for production cost of sales and all-in sustaining cost

* Sees all-in sustaining cost guidance range of $890-$990 per au eq. oz. sold in 2016

* Expects to meet its revised 2016 capital expenditure forecast of approximately $755 million

* 2016 capital expenditures guidance was increased to $755 million to reflect additional $160 million to be spent on tasiast phase 1 expansion

* Kinross Gold Corp says q1 production of 687,463 gold equivalent ounces compared with 629,360 ounces last year

* Kinross Gold Corp qtrly production cost of sales $694 per au eq. oz., compared with $709 in q1 2015

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.01, revenue view $799.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Kinross reports 2016 first quarter results

* Q1 loss per share $0.01

* Q1 revenue $782.6 million versus $781.4 million

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.00 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

