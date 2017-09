May 10 (Reuters) - Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc

* Qtrly revenues increased 17.1% to $107.3 million from $91.6 million

* Q1 earnings per share $0.19

* Sleep country canada reports record first quarter 2016 performance including 34.4% operating ebitda increase on 11.7% growth in same store sales