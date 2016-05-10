FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Red Rock Resorts agrees to acquire Palms Casino Resort
#Market News
May 10, 2016 / 9:45 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Red Rock Resorts agrees to acquire Palms Casino Resort

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 10 (Reuters) - Red Rock Resorts Inc

* Deal for $312.5 million.

* Expects acquisition to be accretive to earnings per share and free cash flow positive in first full year of operations

* Estimates that palms will generate $35 million in ebitda during company’s first full year of ownership

* Station casinos llc has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire palms casino resort

* Red Rock Resorts announces agreement to acquire Palms Casino Resort Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
