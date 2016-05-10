FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Morguard Q1 FFO per share C$3.98
May 10, 2016 / 9:40 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Morguard Q1 FFO per share C$3.98

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 10 (Reuters) - Morguard Corp :

* NOI increased by $3.2 million , or 3.5%, during three months ended march 31, 2016 , to $92.8 million

* Adjusted NOI for period ended march 31, 2016 , increased by $5.9 million to $111.5 million

* Q1 FFO per share view c$3.92 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Morguard corporation announces 2016 first quarter results and regular eligible dividend

* Q1 FFO per share c$3.98

* Q1 revenue c$232.1 million versus c$218.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

