FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Joseph T. Ryerson & Son to offer senior secured notes
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 10, 2016 / 11:10 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Joseph T. Ryerson & Son to offer senior secured notes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 10 (Reuters) - Ryerson Holding Corp

* To offer senior secured notes due 2022 generating aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $650 million

* To use net proceeds, available cash and/or borrowings to repurchase and/or redeem in full jt ryerson’s 9% senior secured notes due 2017

* To use net proceeds along with available cash and/or borrowings to repurchase up to $95 million of jt ryerson’s 11.25% senior notes due 2018

* Joseph t. Ryerson & son, inc. Announces proposed offering of senior secured notes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.