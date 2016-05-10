BRIEF-Exchange income Corp Q1 net earnings $0.36 per share

May 10 (Reuters) - Exchange Income Corp

* Qtrly consolidated revenue was $217.9 million , up 25%.

* Qtrly consolidated revenue was $217.9 million , up 25%.

* Qtrly adjusted net earnings $0.43 per share

* Qtrly net earnings or $0.36 per share

* Q1 earnings per share view c$0.27, revenue view c$190.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Exchange income corporation reports record first quarter financial results and announces a 5% dividend increase Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)