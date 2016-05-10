FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 10, 2016 / 11:10 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Anfield Nickel Corp to change name to "Anfield Gold"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 10 (Reuters) - Anfield Nickel Corp

* Non-Brokered private placement of up to 30.5 million common shares in capital of anfield at a price of cdn $0.82 per share

* Says marshall koval has been appointed as anfield’s chairman

* Anfield nickel corp says net proceeds of private placement will be used to pay amounts owing to reinarda mineracao ltd

* Anfield announces cdn $25.0 million private placement of common shares, name change to “anfield gold corp.” and appointment of john murphy to the board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)

