FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Staples and Office Depot to terminate merger agreement
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 10, 2016 / 11:30 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Staples and Office Depot to terminate merger agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 10 (Reuters) - Staples Inc :

* Staples and Office Depot to terminate merger agreement

* Initiating new $300 million cost reduction plan

* Says exploring strategic alternatives for European operations

* Staples will pay Office Depot a $250 million break-up fee

* Says Staples also plans to terminate its agreement to sell more than $550 million in large corporate contract business

* Also plans to terminate its agreement to sell more than $550 million in large corporate contract business

* To invest in lower prices and improved supply chain capabilities and add more than 1,000 associates to its mid-market sales force

* Says plans to resume repurchasing its common stock through open-market purchases during Q2 of 2016

* Company expects share repurchases of approximately $100 million in 2016

* Says company plans to close at least 50 stores in North America in 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.