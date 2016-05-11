FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Vistagen announces Nasdaq listing and pricing of $10.0 million public offering
#Market News
May 11, 2016 / 12:30 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Vistagen announces Nasdaq listing and pricing of $10.0 million public offering

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 10 (Reuters) - Vistagen Therapeutics Inc :

* Warrants will have an exercise price of $5.30 , are exercisable immediately, and will have a term of five years

* Says co’s common stock will begin trading on nasdaq capital market under symbol '‘vtgn” on may 11 , 2016

* Says announced pricing of its public offering of 2.4 million shares of common stock and warrants

* Stocks and warrants priced at a combined price to public of $4.25 for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $10.0 million

* Vistagen announces nasdaq listing and pricing of $10.0 million public offering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
