BRIEF-Innvest Real Estate Investment will be sold to Bluesky Hotels
May 11, 2016 / 12:45 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Innvest Real Estate Investment will be sold to Bluesky Hotels

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 10 (Reuters) - Innvest Real Estate Investment Trust :

* Innvest Real Estate Investment Trust enters into definitive agreement with Bluesky Hotels And Resorts to be acquired for $7.25 in cash per unit

* Says $2.1 billion transaction has unanimous support of innvest’s board of trustees.

* Proposed transaction values innvest at approximately $2.1 billion , including assumption of innvest’s net debt

* Innvest’s headquarters will remain in Toronto, Canada

* Bluesky intends Innvest will maintain its senior leadership team, workforce, including drew coles , president and chief executive officer

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
