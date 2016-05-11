BRIEF-Innvest Real Estate Investment will be sold to Bluesky Hotels

May 10 (Reuters) - Innvest Real Estate Investment Trust :

* Innvest Real Estate Investment Trust enters into definitive agreement with Bluesky Hotels And Resorts to be acquired for $7.25 in cash per unit

* Says $2.1 billion transaction has unanimous support of innvest’s board of trustees.

* Proposed transaction values innvest at approximately $2.1 billion , including assumption of innvest’s net debt

* Innvest’s headquarters will remain in Toronto, Canada

* Bluesky intends Innvest will maintain its senior leadership team, workforce, including drew coles , president and chief executive officer

* Innvest Real Estate Investment Trust enters into definitive agreement with bluesky hotels and resorts to be acquired for $7.25 in cash per unit

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)