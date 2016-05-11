FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Newalta Q1 loss per share $0.73
#Market News
May 11, 2016 / 1:00 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Newalta Q1 loss per share $0.73

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 10 (Reuters) - Newalta Corp :

* Qtrly loss per share $0.73

* Q1 negative FFO per share $0.15

* Q1 revenue $48.6 million versus $97.5 million last year

* Prior to impact of Fort Mcmurray wildfire, maintained 2016 floor guidance for adjusted EBITDA

* Says reduced upper end of guidance for year to reflect impact of contract extension

* Full year adjusted EBITDA guidance range is now $20 million to $30 million

* Guidance for capital expenditures remains unchanged at approximately $15 million

* Newalta reports first quarter 2016 results

