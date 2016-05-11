FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Laredo Petroleum raises 2016 production outlook to 16.1 - 16.4 mln BOE
#Market News
May 11, 2016 / 2:15 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Laredo Petroleum raises 2016 production outlook to 16.1 - 16.4 mln BOE

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 10 (Reuters) - Laredo Petroleum

* Board of directors has approved a revised capital budget of $420 million for 2016

* Increases estimated 2016 production to 16.1 - 16.4 million boe

* Expects to operate three horizontal rigs for entirety of 2016, anticipates drilling approximately 45 to 49 gross horizontal wells

* Earth model combined with optimized completions on all wells in 2016

* Laredo Petroleum increases 2016 full-year capital budget and production guidance

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

Bengaluru Newsroom;

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
