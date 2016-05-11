BRIEF-The New Home Company increases unsecured revolving credit facility

May 11 (Reuters) - New Home Company Inc

* The New Home Company Inc announces increase and extension of unsecured revolving credit facility

* Connection with amended and restated agreement, company increased total commitment from $200 million to $260 million

* In connection with amended and restated agreement, extended maturity date by one year to April 30, 2019

* Facility includes accordion feature which allows c to increase total commitment under facility up to a maximum of $350 million