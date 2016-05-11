FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-The New Home Company increases unsecured revolving credit facility
#Market News
May 11, 2016 / 10:15 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-The New Home Company increases unsecured revolving credit facility

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 11 (Reuters) - New Home Company Inc

* The New Home Company Inc announces increase and extension of unsecured revolving credit facility

* Connection with amended and restated agreement, company increased total commitment from $200 million to $260 million

* In connection with amended and restated agreement, extended maturity date by one year to April 30, 2019

* Facility includes accordion feature which allows c to increase total commitment under facility up to a maximum of $350 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

