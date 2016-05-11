BRIEF-TORC Oil & Gas posts Q1 loss per share $0.16

May 11 (Reuters) - TORC Oil & Gas Ltd

* TORC Oil & Gas Ltd announces first quarter 2016 financial & operational results

* Quarterly production of 18,162 boepd, up from 18,108 in Q4 of 2015

* Qtrly FFO per share $0.09

* TORC’s 2016 capital budget $90 million

* Qtrly loss per share $0.16

* Says expects to spend approximately $25 million in first half of year

* Q1 earnings per share view c$-0.15 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S