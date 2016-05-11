FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-BSM Technologies qtrly loss per share $0.010
May 11, 2016 / 10:15 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-BSM Technologies qtrly loss per share $0.010

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 11 (Reuters) - Bsm Technologies Inc :

* Qtrly total revenue of $15.2 million , compared to $7.6 million in q2 fy2015.

* Subscriber base at march 31, 2016 of 150,100 total subscribers, compared to 78,500 at march 31, 2015

* Qtrly loss per share $0.010

* Ongoing integration activities led to over $700,000 in merger-related cost reductions during quarter

* Believe that further synergies can be achieved by second half of fiscal 2017

* Bsm technologies inc. Reports fiscal 2016 second quarter financial results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

