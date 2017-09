BRIEF-Materialise posts Q1 loss of $0.08/share

May 11 (Reuters) - Materialise Nv :

* Materialise reports first quarter 2016 results

* Qtrly revenue $30.4 million

* Qtrly loss per share $0.08

* In fiscal 2016 expects to report consolidated revenue between 115,000 - 120,000 kEUR and adjusted EBITDA between 7,000 - 9,000 kEUR

* Q1 earnings per share view EUR -0.02, revenue view EUR 26.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2016 revenue view EUR 118.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Expects amount of deferred revenue co generates from annual licenses and maintenance to increase by between 3,000 - 4,000 kEUR in 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)