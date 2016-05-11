FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Xenia Hotels & Resorts posts Q1 adjusted FFO of $0.43/share
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Energy & Environment
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 11, 2016 / 10:50 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Xenia Hotels & Resorts posts Q1 adjusted FFO of $0.43/share

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 11 (Reuters) - Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc :

* Xenia Hotels & Resorts reports first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 adjusted FFO per share $0.43

* Qtrly same-property revpar increased 0.9% from q1 of 2015 to $138.71

* 2016 same-property revpar growth 2.0%- 4.0%

* Sees 2016 adjusted FFO per diluted share $2.23-$2.36

* Sees 2016 adjusted FFO per diluted share $2.23-$2.36 versus prior forecast of $2.25-$2.38

* Fy2016 FFO per share view $2.26 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 FFO per share view $0.43 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Exposure to Houston continues to be a headwind Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.