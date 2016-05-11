BRIEF-Xenia Hotels & Resorts posts Q1 adjusted FFO of $0.43/share

May 11 (Reuters) - Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc :

* Xenia Hotels & Resorts reports first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 adjusted FFO per share $0.43

* Qtrly same-property revpar increased 0.9% from q1 of 2015 to $138.71

* 2016 same-property revpar growth 2.0%- 4.0%

* Sees 2016 adjusted FFO per diluted share $2.23-$2.36

* Sees 2016 adjusted FFO per diluted share $2.23-$2.36 versus prior forecast of $2.25-$2.38

* Fy2016 FFO per share view $2.26 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 FFO per share view $0.43 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Exposure to Houston continues to be a headwind Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)