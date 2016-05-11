BRIEF-Auris Medical reports Q1 loss per share of CHF 0.26

May 11 (Reuters) - Auris Medical Holding Ag

* Believe that existing cash and cash equivalents will enable to fund operating expenses and capex requirements until fall of 2017

* Sven zimmermann, who has served as cfo has decided to leave company

* Search for sven zimmermann’s replacement has been initiated

* Auris medical provides business update and reports first quarter 2016 financial results

* Q1 loss per share chf 0.26