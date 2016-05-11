FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Auris Medical reports Q1 loss per share of CHF 0.26
May 11, 2016 / 11:05 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Auris Medical reports Q1 loss per share of CHF 0.26

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 11 (Reuters) - Auris Medical Holding Ag

* Believe that existing cash and cash equivalents will enable to fund operating expenses and capex requirements until fall of 2017

* Sven zimmermann, who has served as cfo has decided to leave company

* Search for sven zimmermann’s replacement has been initiated

* Auris medical provides business update and reports first quarter 2016 financial results

* Q1 loss per share chf 0.26 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
