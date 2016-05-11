BRIEF-Topbuild reports Q1 earnings per share of $0.29

May 11 (Reuters) - Topbuild Corp

* Says “we believe u.s. Housing recovery will continue for next several years”

* “as we look to remainder of year, we expect business to remain strong”

* Topbuild reports first quarter 2016 financial results

* Q1 sales $414 million versus i/b/e/s view $386.2 million

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.31

* Q1 earnings per share $0.29

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)