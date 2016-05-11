BRIEF-Sunstone Hotel investors sell leasehold interest in the 203-room Sheraton Cerritos for $42.0 million

May 11 (Reuters) - Sunstone Hotel Investors Sells The Leasehold Interest In The 203

* Transaction resulted in an estimated net book gain of approximately $17.5 million to $18.5 million

* Deal is expected to increase 2016 taxable income by approximately $16.0 million to $17.0 million

* Sale is expected to reduce full year 2016 adjusted ebitda,adjusted ffo attributable to common stockholders by about $2.9 million

* Sale is expected to reduce company’s full year 2016 net income by approximately $1.9 million

* Room sheraton cerritos for $42.0 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)