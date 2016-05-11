BRIEF-SEMAFO Q1 earnings per share $0.05

May 11 (Reuters) - SEMAFO Inc :

* Qtrly gold production of 61,300 ounces compared to 65,200 ounces for same period in 2015

* Qtrly gold sales of $74.6 million compared to $74.0 million for same period in 2015

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.03

* Says total exploration budget increased to $18.0 million following positive results at mana and natougounatougou development

* SEMAFO: cash flow from operations of $35.2 million in first quarter 2016

* Q1 earnings per share $0.05

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S