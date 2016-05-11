FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-SEMAFO Q1 earnings per share $0.05
#Market News
May 11, 2016 / 11:30 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-SEMAFO Q1 earnings per share $0.05

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 11 (Reuters) - SEMAFO Inc :

* Qtrly gold production of 61,300 ounces compared to 65,200 ounces for same period in 2015

* Qtrly gold sales of $74.6 million compared to $74.0 million for same period in 2015

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.03

* Says total exploration budget increased to $18.0 million following positive results at mana and natougounatougou development

* SEMAFO: cash flow from operations of $35.2 million in first quarter 2016

* Q1 earnings per share $0.05

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
