BRIEF-Tuckamore says Fort McMurray area wildfires impacts Clearstream
May 11, 2016 / 11:35 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Tuckamore says Fort McMurray area wildfires impacts Clearstream

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 11 (Reuters) - Tuckamore Capital Management Inc :

* Qtrly loss per share from continuing operations, basic $0.15

* Tuckamore capital management inc qtrly revenue $68.6 million versus $92.0 million

* Forest wildfires in Fort McMurray area have impacted western canadian oil and gas industry, including Clearstream

* Revenue expected to increase in Q2 compared to Q1 for maintenance,construction,fabrication,wear technology segments

* Gross profit expected to increase in Q2 compared to q1 for maintenance,construction,fabrication,wear technology segments

* To assist residents of Fort McMurray, some major clients announced reductions in production volumes

* Expect financial results to be lower on yoy basis for maintenance,construction and fabrication,wear technology segments

* Expected that lower production volumes may result in reduced demand for oil & gas services, may impact results in Q2

* Tuckamore announces first quarter 2016 financial results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

