BRIEF-Street Capital reports qtrly adjusted EPS of $0.02
#Market News
May 11, 2016 / 12:16 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Street Capital reports qtrly adjusted EPS of $0.02

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 11 (Reuters) - Street Capital Group Inc

* Total revenue was $13.2 million in q1 2016 versus $14.1 million

* Qtrly adjusted shareholders’ diluted earnings per share $0.02

* In 2017, renewal volumes are expected to increase by about 10 - 15% over 2015

* Anticipates slightly lower adjusted net income in 2016 than 2015

* Does not expect a material profit contribution from launch of bank activities in 2016

* Q1 earnings per share view c$0.02 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Street capital announces 2016 first quarter results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
