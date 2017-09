May 11 (Reuters) - Northern Blizzard Resources Inc

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.09

* Qtrly average daily production 19,388 boe/d

* Expects actual 2016 results to be close to guidance at end of year

* Northern blizzard resources inc. Announces first quarter 2016 results