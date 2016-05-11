FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Boralex reports qtrly EPS of c$0.32
May 11, 2016 / 12:20 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Boralex reports qtrly EPS of c$0.32

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 11 (Reuters) - Boralex Reports Its Best Quarterly Performance Ever

* Fiscal 2016 will see solid growth in Boralex’s wind power segment operating results

* Also announced two new wind power projects in Canada, namely Port Ryerse in Ontario and Moose Lake in British Columbia

* Authorized a 7.7% increase in annual dividend to $0.56 per share

* Qtrly production 821.1 GWH

* Production, revenues from energy sales and EBITDA(a) reach historical highs

* Quarterly earnings per share C$0.32 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

