BRIEF-Boralex reports qtrly EPS of c$0.32

May 11 (Reuters) - Boralex Reports Its Best Quarterly Performance Ever

* Fiscal 2016 will see solid growth in Boralex’s wind power segment operating results

* Also announced two new wind power projects in Canada, namely Port Ryerse in Ontario and Moose Lake in British Columbia

* Authorized a 7.7% increase in annual dividend to $0.56 per share

* Qtrly production 821.1 GWH

* Production, revenues from energy sales and EBITDA(a) reach historical highs

* Quarterly earnings per share C$0.32