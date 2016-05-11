FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Sprott Resource reports Q1 EPS of C$0.05
#Market News
May 11, 2016 / 12:15 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Sprott Resource reports Q1 EPS of C$0.05

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 11 (Reuters) - Sprott Resource Corp

* Net asset value at march 31, 2016 of $112.5 million ($1.16 per share) compared to December 31, 2015 of $107.3 million

* Expect Calgary Sinoenergy Investment Corp’s acquisition of Long Run Exploration Ltd to close by end of May

* On May 10, company amended its debt facility with Sprott Resource lending providing for additional flexibility until nov 11, 2016

* Sprott Resource Corp announces 2016 first quarter results

* Q1 earnings per share c$0.05 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

