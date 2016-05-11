FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Yingli Green Energy qtrly net revenues $325.7 mln
May 11, 2016 / 12:15 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Yingli Green Energy qtrly net revenues $325.7 mln

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 11 (Reuters) - Yingli Green Energy Holding Co Ltd :

* Qtrly loss per American depositary share $12.2

* Qtrly total photovoltaic module shipments were 504.5 mw , increased from 460.4 mw in q3 of 2015

* Expects its gross margin in first quart of 2016 to be in estimated range of 17 % to 19%

* Expects its pv module shipments to be in estimated range of 480 mw to 510 mw for quarter ending march 31, 2016

* Qtrly company’s subsidiaries are exploring various potential debt restructuring options

* Expects its pv module shipments to be in estimated range of 2.6 gw to 3.0 gw for fiscal year ending december 31, 2016

* Will continue to actively explore various alternative financing options including restructuring debts as feasible

* Adjusted qtrly non-gaap net loss was rmb 46.3 per ads

* Company also expects its gross margin in q1 of 2016 to be in estimated range of 17 % to 19%

* Company and subsidiaries negotiating with potential strategic investors for potential strategic investments in company

* Subsidiaries have been proactively negotiating with main bank creditors and holders of their medium-term notes

* Expects to receive remaining portion of consideration from hainan land disposal in amount of rmb 470.0 million in 2016

* Q4 earnings per share view $-1.48, revenue view $372.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly total net revenues were $325.7 million

* Yingli green energy reports fourth quarter and full year 2015 results

* Q4 revenue rmb 2.11 billion versus rmb 2.234 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
