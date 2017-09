BRIEF-Derma Sciences Q1 loss per share $0.07 from continuing operations

May 11 (Reuters) - Derma Sciences Inc :

* Derma sciences affirms financial guidance for 2016

* “quarterly sales will be impacted by ordering patterns and by delivery dates, particularly in twc business”

* Net sales are expected to be approximately $89.1 million, representing growth of 5.4% compared with 2015

* Derma sciences reports 2016 first quarter financial results

* Q1 loss per share $0.07 from continuing operations

* Q1 sales rose 3.8 percent to $20.2 million

* Sees fy 2016 sales up 5.4 percent

* Sees fy 2016 sales about $89.1 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)