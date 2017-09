May 11 (Reuters) - Kelly Services Inc

* Revenue for q1 totaled $1.3 billion, a 2.2% increase (a 4.6% increase on a constant currency basis) compared to corresponding quarter of 2015

* Kelly services(r) reports earnings and revenue gains in first quarter 2016 and announces increased dividend

* Q1 earnings per share $0.22 excluding items

* Q1 earnings per share $0.29