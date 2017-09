May 11 (Reuters) - Spartan Energy Corp

* Averaged production of 9,683 boe/d in q1, comprised of 94% oil and liquids, a 4% increase over previous quarter

* Qtrly FFO per share $0.03

Spartan energy corp. Announces first quarter financial and operating results, highlighted by record quarterly production of 9,683 boe/d