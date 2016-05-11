BRIEF-Reliance Oilfield to buy some FMC Technologies' wireline assets

May 11 (Reuters) - Reliance Oilfield Services:

* Acquisition agreement where co will acquire assets within FMC Technologies, Inc.’s wireline services business in canada,us

* Reliance Oilfield Services says reliance intends to offer employment to most of employees within business

* Specific financial terms of transaction were not disclosed

* Reliance oilfield services says Brad Gabel is joining reliance as executive chairman of board

* Reliance oilfield services to acquire FMC Technologies' north american wireline assets