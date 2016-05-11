FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Kelt Exploration sees 2016 FFO per share of $0.29
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Energy & Environment
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 11, 2016 / 12:45 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Kelt Exploration sees 2016 FFO per share of $0.29

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 11 (Reuters) - Kelt Exploration Ltd

* Sees fy 2016 average production of 21,500 boe per day, up from previous guidance of 21,000 boe per day

* Qtrly average production was 23,295 boe per day, up 46% from average production of 16,005 boe per day during q1 of 2015

* Sees fy 2016 production mix to be weighted 37% to oil & ngls and 63% to gas

* Sees 2016 total capital expenditures of $83.0 million, up 28% from previous guidance

* Sees 2016 FFO per share $0.29

* Kelt reports financial and operating results for the three months ended march 31, 2016

* Quarterly FFO per share c$0.04

* Quarterly revenue c$40.4 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.