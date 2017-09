May 11 (Reuters) - Agree Realty Corp :

* Company’s outlook for acquisition volume in 2016 increased from a previous range of $175 million to $200 million

* Agree realty corporation announces increased 2016 acquisition guidance to a range of $250 million to $275 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)