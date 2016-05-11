FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Macy's reports Q1 earnings per share of $0.37
#Market News
May 11, 2016 / 12:20 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Macy's reports Q1 earnings per share of $0.37

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 11 (Reuters) - Macys Inc

* Company outlines plans to mitigate sustained headwinds, lowers fiscal 2016 sales and earnings guidance

* On an owned basis, q1 comparable sales declined by 6.1 percent

* Continuing previously announced process for maximizing value of company’s real estate

* Comparable sales on an owned plus licensed basis were down by 5.6 percent in q1

* Says investing in front-line service and technology at macy’s and bloomingdale‘s.

* Board of directors has authorized an increase in quarterly dividend on macy’s common stock to 37.75 cents per share from current 36 cents per share

* On may 6, 2016, company entered into a new $1.5 billion, five-year credit agreement that will mature on may 6, 2021

* New $1.5 billion, five-year credit agreement replaces a previous $1.5 billion facility maturing in may 2018

* Expects full-year 2016 comparable sales on an owned plus licensed basis to decrease in range of 3 percent to 4 percent

* Top-Line fiscal 2016 sales expected to remain below our initial expectations

* Previous guidance for eps was $3.80 to $3.90 per diluted share in 2016

* Fy earnings per share view $3.80 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Plan for near-term improvement includes continued rollout of in-store pilots of macy’s backstage and bluemercury

* Company will continue its work to monetize unproductive real estate

* To intensify expense reduction efforts

* Evaluating proposals from potential partners for jvs or similar arrangements involving macy’s flagship locations and mall-based store portfolio

* Macy‘s, inc. Reports first quarter earnings per share of 37 cents (40 cents as adjusted)

* Q1 earnings per share $0.40 excluding items

* Q1 sales $5.771 billion versus i/b/e/s view $5.93 billion

* Q1 same store sales fell 5.6 percent

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.36 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees fy 2016 earnings per share $3.15 to $3.40 excluding items

* Q1 earnings per share $0.37 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
