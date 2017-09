May 11 (Reuters) -

* Luxor industrial corp says about $5.7 million worth of contracts with installation commencing in second half of 2016

* Luxor’s usa mill frame llc awarded two additional turnkey framing contracts with a value of us $5,700,000 from seattle based venture general contracting llc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)